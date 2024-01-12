BRIDGEPORT,OHIO (WTRF) – Four different players scored in double-figures Friday night for Bridgeport as they downed Hundred 87-62.
Jaki Threet led the Bulldogs with 20 points, Coen Brinker had 18, Jaleel Vincent 17 and Avery Jackson had 10.
