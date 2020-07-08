Dolan: “In the hands of the public as to whether or not we have high school sports”

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – With only about a month until fall sports practices start in full in West Virginia, teams are moving forward with phase three of the summer conditioning programs.

WVSSAC Executive Director Bernie Dolan feels the decision is out of his control. ” I honestly believe that it’s going to be in the hands of the public as to whether or not we have high school, college sports. If we want high school sports I think everyone’s got to take personal responsibility and help everybody involved. “

The fall sports practice schedule is set to begin August 3 for football, cheerleading, golf, soccer and cross country with volleyball starting August 10.