STEUBENVILLE, OHIO (WTRF) – In their second meeting this year the Dover Tornadoes ripped through Big Red 41-20 in an Ohio Division III playoff game at Harding Stadium.

Dover quarterback Thomas Molk had five first half touchdowns as Dover built a 34-7 halftime advantage.

These two had met in week two of the regular season with Steubenville winning 28-7. Big Red had won the past six meetings in the series.