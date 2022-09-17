CAMERON,W.Va. (WTRF) – Cameron won their home opener Friday night downing Magnolia 53-8.
The Dragons are now 4-0 on the season and they will Tyler Consolidated next week. The Blue Eagles slip to 0-4 and they will visit Monroe Central.
by: Scott Nolte
