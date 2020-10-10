Dragons secure the win over the Knights

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Tonight at Tyler Consolidated the Knights hosted the Cameron Dragons.

The knights started things off with a screen pass from Trenton Huffman to David Throckmorton who beat a few defenders and took it to the house for a touchdown.

Knights then set up for the extra point but faked the kick and Caleb Strode gets the 2 point conversion, 8-0 Knights.

Knights lead 8-6 with 34 seconds left in the first quarter.

In the second, Witcherman kept the ball for a rushing touchdown. That made the score 8-14 Dragons lead with 11:23 left in half. Dragons went on to win 34-26.