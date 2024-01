WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF)– The Wheeling Miners are a new member of the American Arena League 2, and will begin their regular season this April. They will play in WesBanco Arena for home games, but first they need to find players (that’s where I come in).

To scout talent, they hosted an open-tryout January 12th at the Highland Sports Complex, and I of course couldn’t help myself from lacing up the old cleats…