WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – Wheeling Central opened their match-up with Shadyside on a 20-2 run going onto a 80-68 win over the Tigers.

Ryan Reasbeck led the Maroon Knights with 24 points while Michael Toepher added 17 points with five-three’s.

For Shadyside Korey Beckett had 21 and Elijah Brock 17.