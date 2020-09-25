East Fairmont Stings Cameron

FAIRMONT,W.Va. (WTRF) – Cameron slipped to 2-2 on the season with a 31-14 loss to East Fairmont.

The Bees led 14-0 at the half and 21-0 early in the third quarter before the Dragons would get on the board. Freshman quarterback Colson Wichterman would score on a six yard, the two-point conversion would cut the lead to 21-8.

East would add a field goal in the fourth quarter to take a 24-8 lead, then Wichterman would find Isaac Ball in the end zone on a nine yard pass to cut the lead to 24-14. The Bees would strike for one more score to put the game out of reach.