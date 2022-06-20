Triadelphia, W, Va. (WTRF) – Here’s a look at the last game played by each team on Sunday.

Bellaire ended against Monroe Central. The Noles didn’t play in the tournament until Sunday.

The Big Reds got off to a good start. Kimbro was no good from in close but Joey Lewis slapped it in for some second chance points.

Kimbro had some quick hands as well. He forced a turnover and defense led to offense and Bellaire finished with the hoop plus the harm.

The Big Reds really stifled the Seminoles on defense as well. Bellaire came up with a BIG block.

Monroe Central rallied late to win, however, 52-50. Howell was the Seminoles’ leading scorer with 16.

Linsly was up against Harrison Central. The Cadets were stroking it from deep and padded its lead with a corner three.

Some purposeful passing by the Cadets resulted in another 3 to make the score 28-17. Next, Will Taylor came down with ANOTHER three ball.

Harrison Central surrendered ANOTHER three in the first half to give Linsly a 34-19 lead. Linsly won big 80-38. Jackson was the top scorer in the game with 19.

Central Catholic was up against Massilon’s Jackson Polar Bears who made its tournament debut on Sunday. Jackson really came to play and capitalized early with a three ball in transition.

The Polar Bears were no good on another three but persistence paid with a long rebound and the score.

Mel Stephens team continued to have a hard time as Jackson continued to rain it in from long range. Jackson won 65-50.

The championship game featured East Fairmont and Pittsburgh’s Mount Lebanon. East Fairmont had a second half lead but the Devils tried to creep back into the game with a three ball.

Lucas Garafoley came up with another three to trim East Fairmont’s lead to 9. But, East Fairmont would hold onto the lead.

Jackson Crouse showed off his length and crashed the boards for some second chance points. Evan Parr finished in close in transition and East Fairmont won the tournament by a score of 64-51.

“This is 2 years in a row that we came up to play and both times it’s been real beneficial. (There’s) a great tournament atmosphere and a lot of people watch games and there’s a lot of good people from Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia. (It’s) a good event,” East Fairmont Head Coach Ty Asterino said.

“Coming up here and playing some tougher teams helps get that experience under our belts for when we go back in the regular season this winter. We’ll be pretty dominant,” East Fairmont Senior Rockett Nichols said.

“We had guys come and play some hoops and you know it’s good to play and it’s a good evaluation to see us against some different people which is always good,” Tournament Organizer and Bellaire Head Coach J.R. Battista said.

A total of 16 teams participated in the Shootout in the Valley.