ECHL Suspends Play of 2019-20 Season

WEST LIBERTY, W.Va. – The NCAA officially canceled all of its winter and spring sports championship events late Thursday afternoon. The decision was made as part of the NCAA’s ongoing response to the growing concerns surrounding the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

Events canceled included the NCAA Division II Men's Basketball Atlantic Regional Tournament, set to be hosted by West Liberty University on Friday and Saturday, along with this weekend’s NCAA Division II National Wrestling Championships at Sioux Falls, S.D., which also featured multiple WLU participants.