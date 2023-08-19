WOODSFIELD,OHIO (WTRF) – The Edison Wildcats opened their season with a 34-14 win over Monroe Central Friday in Woodsfield.
Next week the Wildcats visit Independence while the Seminoles travel to Bridgeport.
by: Scott Nolte
