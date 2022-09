RICHMOND,OHIO (WTRF) – Edison earned their third shutout of the season Thursday with a 34-0 win over Steubenville Catholic Central.

A pick six and a pair of first half touchdown runs from Gage Cline gave the Wildcats a 21-0 lead at halftime.

The Wildcats have allowed just 18 points all season, now 5-0 they visit Toronto next week. The Crusaders slip to 1-4.