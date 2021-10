MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) - Marshall County Sheriff Bill Helms confirms to 7NEWS that there was an incident near a well pad out in Marshall County near Sorghum Ridge Road, connecting with Route 86 to Big Wheeling Creek.

Initial 911 reports suggested it was a well pad fire, but Marshall County EMA Director Tom Hart says a piece of equipment on the well pad ruptured and caught fire. When it ruptured, it caused a release of pressure making a large sound, making it sound like an explosion.