Eight Wheeling Park players sign to play college ball

WHEELING, W.VA. (WTRF)- It was a big day today at Wheeling Park High School as eight student athletes signed to continue their career at the collegiate level. 

Offensive Tackle, Celeb Bryan is heading to the division one level to play at Lehigh University. Caleb finished the year with a run grade of 97 percent and a pass protection grade of 98 percent 

But he isn’t the only one making big strides to D1.  

Park’s kicker, Andrew Glass is headed to Kent State University. Glass executed 43 of 45 extra points this year, along with 5 field goals.  

 John Olako will be attending Fairmont State University. John played in 8 games with a run percentage of 95 percent and a pass protection grade at 92 percent.  

Running Back, Stevie Mitchell is heading to play ball at Wheeling University. Mitchell rushed for 1,255 yards and 15 touchdowns on 163 carries.  

He will be rivals with three of his teammates down the road who are on their way to becoming Hilltoppers.  

QB Beau Heller threw for 1,684 yards and 23 touchdowns. He will be furthering his football career at West Liberty University.  

“You got to do the right things in the classroom, you got to do the right thing in the hallways and your behavior… all those things matter and they’re looking at those things so there’s more to it than just showing up and being a good football player. So that says something about these kids, it says something about their families. I think it says something about Wheeling Park as a whole, not just the school in general,” said Chris Daugherty, Wheeling Park football head coach.

Coach Daugherty believes one other Patriot will sign to further his career within the next few weeks, making it a total of nine football players furthering their athletic careers. Nine would be the largest number of athletes Park has sent in the same academic year in history.

