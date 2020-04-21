Elijah Bell Hopes To Hear His Name Called At The NFL Draft

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Growing up, Elijah Bell was one of four brothers. Needless to say, this created much competition for Bell who was the youngest.

“I think that’s why I was so successful with football and sports in general because as a kid I was outside with them and they are 56 years older than me and tackling me to the ground and my mom forced them to take me out with them and I wouldn’t be here without them either,” said Bell.

The memories Bell built on the football field as a Wheeling Park Patriot will forever remain significant to Bell himself.

“It played a big role in my life you know and I couldn’t be thankful enough for what Park did for me, Coach Doc and especially Coach Boogy,” said Bell. “I had him since I was 5 years old.”

At North Carolina A & T, Bell served as an asset to his team. Bell will leave NC A&T as the Aggies’ all-time leader in catches, receiving yards and touchdown catches. Needless to say, he’s hoping that his hard work will finally pay off.

“If it does happen then I just know that I’ll hug my mom,” said Bell. “I’ll hug my mom for 20 minutes after everything we’ve been through.”

Bell says he’s dreamed of playing in the NFL since he was a little kid and it’s surreal that that dream might now come true. But for Bell the picture is always bigger.

“I don’t just want to get drafted, I want to go to the NFL and make a name for myself and Wheeling so it can be more common and kids around here can believe you can do anything if you put your mind to it,” said Bell. “So it’s just bigger to me. This whole process is bigger than me and that’s what my mindset is going.”