Extra Games Paying Off For Central

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Wheeling Central Maroon Knights kept their dream of a three-peat alive with a dramatic 13-12 win over Tolsia in the opening round of the playoffs.

During their last two runs to the state championship the Knights have played 28 games. According to coach Mike Young those extra practices and games have gone a long way to their continued success.

Coach Young added, ” Our motto everyday is we are coming down to this field to get better than we were before we walked on it. Doing things to improve doing things where are weakness are to get stronger and where are strengths are to maintain.That’s what we do at Central it’s a great program, great people, great support we want to keep it going Scott. Were happy to have what we have and were going to go out for four quarters Saturday.

Over the last three seasons Central has played a total of 39 games, Saturday will be their 40th.

