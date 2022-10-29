BRIDGEPORT,OHIO (WTRF) – Fairfield Christian was too much for Bridgeport Friday night in their playoff opener. The Knights won 42-24.
The Bulldogs finish at 5-6, while the Knights will face River next week.
by: Scott Nolte
Posted:
Updated:
