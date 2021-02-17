‘Family Effort’ Keys Senior Night Win for WLU Women

WEST LIBERTY, W.Va. – The West Liberty University women’s basketball team never trailed here Tuesday in posting an 84-74 Senior Night victory against Alderson Broaddus in Mountain East Conference action inside the ASRC.

Coach Kyle Cooper’s Hilltoppers (6-7) forced 27 turnovers and held the Battlers (4-8) without a field goal over the final five minutes to close out their fourth win in the last five games.

“Alderson Broaddus never stopped playing hard, which is a credit to their athletes and their coaching staff,” Cooper said. “They kept coming back but our girls didn’t back down and answered every challenge. I’m really excited to come away with a Senior Night win, especially with so many players contributing.”

West Liberty led by double figures in each of the first three quarters and took its largest lead of the night, 50-37, on a Jackie Kitts layup with 7:56 left in the third frame.

As Cooper noted, the Battlers lived up to their name. Alderson Broaddus slowly chipped away at the margin and got it down to a one-possession game, 65-62, when Maddy Moyer opened the fourth quarter with a 3-point rainbow.

The visitors came as close as two points, 70-68, on Saniya Dorsey’s 16-footer from above the foul line with 6:33 to go but four straight free throws by Olivia Belknap made it 74-68 with 5:24 remaining.

Moyer knocked down another 3-pointer just 10 seconds later, cutting the deficit to 74-71, but that’s when the Black and Gold locked down on the defensive end.

West Liberty held the Battlers without a field goal the rest of the way and closed out the win at the charity stripe. Belknap, one of four seniors honored in pre-game ceremonies, was a career-high 13-of-14 from the foul line to lead all scorers with 22 points.

Sophomore Grace Faulk added 15 points on 5-of-6 shooting from the 3-point arc while freshman Karly McCutcheon and junior Arriana Manzay rounded out the double-figure scorers with 14 and 13 points, respectively.

“We talk a lot about family on this team,” Cooper said, “and our non-seniors stepped up to make plays and get this win for their senior teammates.

“Our seniors were a big part of this, as well. We had Olivia’s free throws and Jackie (Kitts) hitting back-to-back shots down the stretch with Lindsay (Humbel) and Tasia (Staunton) working the paint, this wasn’t just a team win – it was a family win. We have really enjoyed watching this group grow up on and off the basketball court over the years and they’re not done yet.”

Shay Harper came off the bench with 17 points to pace Alderson Broaddus while Moyer and Dorsey finished with 13 and 12 points, respectively.

The West Liberty women go back on the road Saturday for a 2 p.m. tipoff at Frostburg State.