Fans eagerly wait for 2021 Super Bowl

Sports

FILE (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Wheeling, WV (WTRF)- We’re just minutes away from game time for Super Bowl fans!

While some are diehards, not everyone is watching strictly for the game. Some are just in it for the commercials or even the half-time show.

The countdown for the Super Bowl is on. Meanwhile, fans eagerly wait.

“It should be a really good match up.”

Andrew Yahn, sports fan

“I look forward to it every year.”

George Frazier, sports fan

All eyes will be on the Kansas City Chiefs and the Tampa Bay Bucanneers as they battle it out on the field.

Some are rooting for the Chiefs…

“I’m very stunned about it. You know this is the second time Kansas City decides to go to the Super Bowl again.”

Francisco Camarillo, sports fan

“I’ve appreciated the Kansas City Chiefs since they won the Super Bowl last year.”

George Frazier, sports fan

Some people aren’t necessarily cheering for a particular team, but rather their favorite player.

“I’m rooting for Tom Brady. I kinda didn’t like Brady, but not he’s on the other side. It’s just cool with he’s doing as a quarterback.”

Danny Wilmoth, sports fan

But others aren’t counting on that.

“I’d rather not see Tom Brady win another one.”

Andrew Yahn, sports fan

Yahn isn’t particularly a Tom Brady fan and hasn’t been one for 11 years but believes Brady will be a good match up to Patrick Mahomes… the Chief’s quarterback that he’s rooting for.

“I’m a Patrick Mahomes fan. He’s one of the best quarterbacks in the league right now…”

Andrew Yahn, sports fan

However, not everyone is keeping an eye on the game itself. To others, it’s more than just a football game.

“There’s the commercials, the halftime show, there’s something for everyone to watch the game.”

Andrew Yahn, sports fan

