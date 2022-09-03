WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – Wheeling Central improved to 2-0 as they cruised by Tusky Central 62-21.
Lorenzo Ferrera led the way with 206 yards rushing and four touchdowns. The Maroon Knights will host Bellaire next week.
