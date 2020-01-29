Ferry defeats Central

WHEELING, W.VA.- It was senior night on Tuesday when the Wheeling Central Lady Knights girls basketball team hosted the Martins Ferry Lady Riders. The Knights got things going early. Tristen white scored first. She had 8 points. Shayla Schuster answered for Ferry, making the score 4-2 in favor of the Riders. Hannah White then got the basket. She led them with 23 points.

Richella Spielvogel then scored the one handed layup. She had 15 points. Maria Clark then knocked down the three for Ferry. Maddy Ging then scored. She led them with 16 points. Ferry went on to win 69-52.