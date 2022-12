MORRISTOWN,OHIO (WTRF) – Martins Ferry spoiled Union Local’s season opener Friday with a 56-51 win at the Hangar.

Denali Jackson led the Purple Riders attack with 21 points, Alex Reese had 15 and Landon Hores had 12 points and 11 rebounds.

Beezer Porter led Union Local and all scorers with 25 points.