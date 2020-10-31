Ferry keeps SPARKY

HANNIBLE, OHIO (WTRF)- The Shadyside Tigers visited the River Pilots on Friday night to compete in the Region 27 semifinal. The last time these two teams had played, Shadyside won 27-25. Both teams entered the game with a lot of momentum, but it would be the Tigers who struck first. Rhys Francis connected with Mason VanNest for the early touchdown in the first quarter. River would respond with a 30 yard field goal of their own, but Shadyside would dominate the rest of the game.

Rhys Francis shined in the second quarter with a touchdown pass to Jacob Visnic for the 48 yard score, and a pick 6 of his own. The Tigers opened the third quarter with a good drive and Visnic was able to cap it off with a 6 yard score. The Tigers went on to win big 42-9, advancing to the regional final. They will visit Newark Catholic.