Ferry keeps SPARKY

MARTINS FERRY (OHIO)- The Martins Ferry hosted the Bellaire Big Reds on Friday night for the battle of the SPARKY trophy. This rivalry battle dates back 115 years. Logan Smith performed well in the first half, connecting with Chase Goff deep into Big Reds territory, and setting up Logan Smitt for a 6 yard touchdown. Later, Smith found Cody Sztary for the Riders touchdown as Martins Ferry started to pull away in the game.
The Riders led 35-0 at the half and went on to win big, 47-8. The SPARKY stays in Ferry.