Ferry Overpowers East Liverpool

MARTINS FERRY, OHIO (WTRF)- The Martins Ferry Purple Riders hosted East Liverpool on Friday on their homecoming game.
Both teams were 2-3 heading into this matchup. Ferry led 7-0 in the 1st quarter when East liverpool responded. Derek Carter would score, making the score 7-6 Ferry. 2nd quarter, Trevor Hanson scored from 1 yard out. Ferry led 13-7. Olsen would kick a 36 yard field goal right before the half, giving Martins Ferry a 16-13 lead. The Riders would win 23-13, improving to 3-3. The Purple Riders take on Indian Creek next on Oct. 11th.