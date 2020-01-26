First OVAC Bowling Championship is held

RAYLAND, OHIO- The Union Local Lady Jets took on Indian Creek on Saturday in the Buckeye 8 Championship at Buckeye local high school. Both teams were undefeated heading into the matchup. The Lady Jets would struck first when Torre Kildow scored the one handed layup, making the score 4-0, in favor of the Jets.The Redskins answered with a three on the other end from Kylie Kiger. In the 2nd quarter, Torre Kildow scored on a jumper basket putting the Jets up 18-12.The game would stay close early on. Haily Clark scored the bucket and one, making the score 23-19 in favor of the Jets.

In the 3rd quarter, Reagan Vinskovich went to the net. She led the lady jets with 21 points and 14 rebounds. They went on to win 64-45, claiming their 2nd Buckeye 8 Hoops Title in the program's history.