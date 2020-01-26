ST. CLAIRSVILLE, OHIO- The first Ohio Valley Athletic Conference bowling championship was held on Saturday. Weir high would leave with the their first bowling title today, under first place winner Thomas Babinchak who finished the day with a 681. Second place was Weir High’s Wayne Zapotocsny bowled a 664. Third place went to Union Local’s Jordan Duke who bowled a 633. The girls first place title went to Harrison Central with Barnesville in 2nd and Union Local in third. Alexis Stewart claimed the first place individual title.
First OVAC Bowling Championship is held
by: Caroline PetersPosted: / Updated: