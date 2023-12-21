WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – The WVSSAC already has a four class system for boy’s and girl’s basketball, now four more sports will have a four class system beginning in the 24-25 academic year.

The four new sports are football, baseball, cheer, softball and volleyball.

The largest class in West Virginia will drop from 32 to 25 schools. The local schools in four – A are Morgantown, Wheeling Park, Parkersburg South, University and John Marshall. The Brooke Bruins drop to three-A and the only other local school also in that class is Weir, there are 30 teams in the new triple-A.

Double-A will now include Oak Glen, Wheeling Central and Tyler Consolidated, there are 29 schools in this class. Class A is the largest division with 41 total schools , there are eight local schools Madonna, Trinity Christian, Magnolia, Cameron, Clay-Battelle, Valley, Hundred and Paden City.

While those five sports will have four classifications the other eight sports the WVSSAC sanctions will stay with their current classification system.