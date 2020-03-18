High School Sports Sponsored by Eastern Gateway Community College
Call the coronavirus hotline with your questions at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH

7 Sports Zone Flashback, Magnolia Beats Wheeling Central in 2015 Boys Basketball State Championship

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – As we continue our Flashback Sports series we go back to March 2015 and the West Virginia Class A Boys State Championship between Wheeling Central and Magnolia.

This was the fourth meeting of the season between the two rivals the Blue Eagles had won two of the previous three.

Wheeling Central would grab an early 10-1 lead, but the Blue Eagles led 30-21 at the half.

Preston Boswell led all scorers with 22 points, while Central standout Chase Harler was held to just 10. Boswell finished as the leading scorer in the tournament, with 65 points in three games. Harler totaled 55.

Magnolia’s Mitch Winters finished tournament play as the leading rebounder collecting 34 boards in three games.

For Magnolia it was a perfect way to wrap up their 100th year of basketball and their third state title under head coach Dave Tallman and fourth overall.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sports Video

More Sports Videos

video

More Video

 


Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Barnesville High School

Beallsville High School

Beaver Local High School

Bellaire High School

Bridgeport High School

Brooke High School

Buckeye Local High School

Buckeye Trail High School

Caldwell High School

Cambridge High School

Cameron High School

Clay-Battelle High School

Conotton Valley High School

East Liverpool High School

Edison High School

Fort Frye High School

Harrison Central High School

Hundred High School

Indian Creek High School

John Marshall High School

Linsly High School

Magnolia High School

Martins Ferry High School

Meadowbrook High School

Monroe Central High School

Morgantown High School

Oak Glen High School

Paden City High School

Parkersburg High School

Parkersburg Catholic High School

Parkersburg South High School

River High School

St. Clairsville High School

Shadyside High School

Shenandoah High School

Steubenville High School

Steubenville Catholic Central High School

Toronto High School

Tyler Consolidated High School

Union Local High School

University High School

Valley High School

Weir High School

Weirton Madonna High School

Wellsville High School

Wheeling Central High School

Wheeling Park High School

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter