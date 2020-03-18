7 Sports Zone Flashback, Magnolia Beats Wheeling Central in 2015 Boys Basketball State Championship

WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – As we continue our Flashback Sports series we go back to March 2015 and the West Virginia Class A Boys State Championship between Wheeling Central and Magnolia.

This was the fourth meeting of the season between the two rivals the Blue Eagles had won two of the previous three.

Wheeling Central would grab an early 10-1 lead, but the Blue Eagles led 30-21 at the half.

Preston Boswell led all scorers with 22 points, while Central standout Chase Harler was held to just 10. Boswell finished as the leading scorer in the tournament, with 65 points in three games. Harler totaled 55.

Magnolia’s Mitch Winters finished tournament play as the leading rebounder collecting 34 boards in three games.

For Magnolia it was a perfect way to wrap up their 100th year of basketball and their third state title under head coach Dave Tallman and fourth overall.