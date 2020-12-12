https://www.wtrf.com/high-school-football-previews/
Florida Gators basketball player Keyontae Johnson collapses during Saturday game

by: Russell Falcon

Florida forward Keyontae Johnson (11) against Butler in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Indianapolis, Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019. against Butler defeated Florida 76-62. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

FLORIDA (KXAN/AP) — On Saturday morning, a Florida Gators men’s basketball game turned tragic when one of its stars collapsed on the court.

ESPN reports junior forward Keyontae Johnson was celebrating a play with his teammates near the sidelines when he collapsed. He was taken to the locker room and has been taken to a Tallahassee hospital, according to ESPNU.

The Gators had no immediate update on his condition.

Both teams were reportedly upset during the timeout and Florida players were seen comforting each other through tears, ESPN says. Coach Mike White quickly gathered the team for a prayer.

The game against rivals, the Florida State Seminoles, proceeded for only a few minutes more. At the time of his collapse, the Gators were ahead 11-3.

Johnson is considered a star player and a leading candidate for SEC Player of the Year. Last season, the 6’5″ Norfolk, Virginia, native averaged a team-high 14 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 38 steals.

