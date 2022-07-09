Moundsville, W, Va. (WTRF) – Both Follansbee and Moundsville are struggling. Follansbee won the team’s last meeting. The game was at John Marshall High School.

The game was scoreless for a long time – the pitching kept cruising along. Here Frazier strikes out Anderson to retire Post 45 in the middle of the 4th. Still zeroes on the scoreboard.

Follansbee’s run came to some serious errors by Post 3 – Frazier goes for a pick off throw at 1st. The throw gets away – Rees trots all the way to third base. And from there, another arid throw allows the first run of the game to come in. There, Post 45 had 1 run on 1 hit. It wasn’t pretty and Moundsville trails 1-0.

Now, we’ll jump to the 6th. With a runner on third, Campinelli launches one to the left field wall. That’s more than enough to bring in a run and it’s 2-0 Post 45.

The defensive miscues would continue for Post 3. Hornick pops it up only to shallow right. But, Coulter throws it in and it gets well away from the catcher. Another run comes in and it’s 3-0 Follansbee.

Follansbee’s pitching continues to cruise. There, McGinnis goes down swinging.

Follansbee hangs on for a 3-0 victory.