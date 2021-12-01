Football fans to converge on Wheeling Island as Super Six returns

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF) – For decades, Wheeling has been the spot where West Virginia high school football players, coaches and fans all meet for an unforgettable showdown.

And for the first time in two years, the athletic magic is back.

One thing is undeniable as you watch the preparations for the Super Six at the stadium–the Ohio Valley gets behind high school football players.

After a year off due to virus-related concerns, the Friendly City is almost ready to host gridiron talent from all over the state.

Dozens of volunteers are already working around the clock to prepare for the Super Six this Friday and Saturday.

This may be Ohio County School’s stadium, but the city and big sponsors like the Health Plan and Oglebay are also working to make it all happen.

The Super Six co-director and Wheeling Park Athletic Director says the passion that pours in from all over the Valley is what makes the city a statewide football destination.

What it does too, it allows people to speak of Wheeling five months out of the year, like to think that they’re constantly wanting to get here. You hear a lot of schools, ‘our goal is to get to Wheeling. Get to Wheeling. Play at the Island. Play at the Island.’ So you hear that.

Dwaine Rodgers, WPHS Athletic Director, Super Six co-director

As far as who is playing—
The Super Six excitement will begin with Independence vs. Fairmont Senior for the AA game on Friday.

Saturday’s games will be Martinsburg vs. Huntington and Ritchie County vs. Williamstown.

One thing that’s important to know before heading to the Island is that all tickets are being sold online this year.

However, there will be iPads at the gates if you have any trouble with it at home.

