Football Practice In The Intense Heat

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Intense heat across the Ohio Valley is not stopping Wheeling Park Patriots, or Wheeling Central Maroon Knights from phase three of conditioning.

Chris Daugherty who is the head football coach for Wheeling Park said, each athlete has their own gallon of water and the team has extra water bottles in house just in case there is a need for more.

Coach Daugherty is thankful the team was able to keep up with conditioning during phase one and two.

“This would be a very difficult day for as hot as it is to be day one, and so for us it hasn’t been day one so I think they’re ready, said Daugherty.”

The Patriots have a lot of returning skill this season and they’re hopeful to play this season.

Now for the Maroon Knights, they have scheduled practices in the mornings when its cooler and they’re also making sure to keep each athlete hydrated.

“Actually, early in the morning its bad at all. The suns out but the field we’re on here is cool from the night before, kids get a lot of water in them and we give them a lot of breaks, said, head coach Mike Young.”

The Knights say they’ve lost some depth this season but they’re working hard to defend their three-time state title.