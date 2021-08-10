https://www.wtrf.com/back-to-school/

Former Cleveland Indian sued by former batboy for alleged sexual harassment

Sports

by: , AP

Posted: / Updated:

Detroit Tigers first base coach Omar Vizquel peers into the stands while watching an interleague baseball game against the New York Mets from the dugout Friday, Aug. 5, 2016, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A former minor league batboy has filed a lawsuit accusing longtime major league shortstop and former Cleveland Indians player Omar Vizquel of sexual harassment during Vizquel’s tenure as manager of the Birmingham Barons, an affiliate of the Chicago White Sox.

—>Local Stories from 7News<—

The 25-year-old man filed suit in U.S. District Court in Alabama accusing the 11-time Gold Glove winner of exposing himself multiple times and forcing the man to wash his back in the shower in 2019.

The suit says the man is autistic and accuses the White Sox and Double-A Birmingham Barons of violating the Americans With Disabilities Act.

Vizquel was a shortstop for the Indians from 1994-2004.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sports Video

More Sports Videos

video

More Video

High School Football Previews

Monroe Central Seminoles: 2021 High School Football Preview

Beallsville Blue Devils : 2021 High School Football Preview

More High School Football Previews

Barnesville High School

Beallsville High School

Beaver Local High School

Bellaire High School

Bridgeport High School

Brooke High School

Buckeye Local High School

Buckeye Trail High School

Caldwell High School

Cambridge High School

Cameron High School

Clay-Battelle High School

Conotton Valley High School

East Liverpool High School

Edison High School

Fort Frye High School

Harrison Central High School

Hundred High School

Indian Creek High School

John Marshall High School

Linsly High School

Magnolia High School

Martins Ferry High School

Meadowbrook High School

Monroe Central High School

Morgantown High School

Oak Glen High School

Paden City High School

Parkersburg High School

Parkersburg Catholic High School

Parkersburg South High School

River High School

St. Clairsville High School

Shadyside High School

Shenandoah High School

Steubenville High School

Steubenville Catholic Central High School

Toronto High School

Tyler Consolidated High School

Union Local High School

University High School

Valley High School

Weir High School

Weirton Madonna High School

Wellsville High School

Wheeling Central High School

Wheeling Park High School

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter

12SportsZone Twitter