Former Elby’s Distance Race Director Hugh Stobbs Dies

Sports

WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – Hugh Stobbs the man who put Wheeling on the international road racing map and created a Memorial Day weekend tradition that has lasted nearly 50 has died.

His passion for the sport influenced some the days best road runners like Frank Shorter and Bill Rodgers to compete in the very first race in 1977. Through the years the race was considered the best 20k in country and would go onto attract international runners year after year.

More recently he served as the director of the Lois Stobbs Veterans 10K run and walk. Stobbs was also a long time member of the Ohio County board of Education once again giving back to the community he loved so much.

Hugh Stobbs was 85.

