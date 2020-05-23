https://www.wtrf.com/live-streaming-video/

Former Mountaineer Zac Cooper Reflects On 2008 Fiesta Bowl

WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – Mountaineer football fans can relive one of the biggest wins in school history Saturday night, as WTRF-CBS will replay the 2008 Fiesta Bowl at 7 p.m.

Former Weir Red Rider and WVU linebacker Zac Cooper was a red-shirt sophomore on that team. He had a sack of Sooner quarterback Sam Bradford in the game, he told me the Mountaineers knew people were not giving them much of a chance to win.

” We all knew that we were the underdogs and we liked it that way. I remember playing in the Big East we were always an underdog and that was no problem for us. I mean the cohesion on defense, I mean everything, we just worked so good together as a team”, Cooper said.

He added, “I tell a lot of people when I talk about that game one of the coolest things was after when we went to the Scottsdale Plaza Resort, we all rode the busses there from the stadium, and when we walked in it felt like all twenty-thousand fans that were in the stadium were outside of the Scottsdale Plaza Resort and we walked in single file through all of them to meet our family in the end and it’s something I’ll never forget.”

