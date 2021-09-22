Former NHL Star shares inspirational story of beating the odds against cancer during Herald Star Speaker Series

Steubenville, OH (WTRF)- The life Eddie Olczyk has led is certainly one for the books.

He’s a man of many hats, who’s a former NHL star. Olczyk’s also a coach, a commentator, an inspirational author, and even beat the odds against cancer.

7News Reporter Aliah Keller joins us live and introduces us to this man who shared a story you don’t hear everyday during the Herald Star Speaker Series tonight.

Well you probably remember seeing Olczyk on the ice for 16 NHL seasons, playing for 6 teams, including the Penguins. He’s even been a member of the 1984 US Olympic hockey team and was a number one draft choice for his hometown Chicago Blackhawks.

He’s since retired, but continued to leave behind his mark as a commentator on Penguin’s broadcast before taking over as head coach. He’s a currently a commentator for NHL and Chicago Blackhawks games.

But back in 2017 his life turned upside down. He was diagnosed with stage 3 colon cancer.

As a now-cancer survivor, his dream is to bring hope to those who had been in his shoes and others who dream big like himself.

“The heart of the story is I hope people would understand is that there are a lot of pot holes in life, and your gonna have a lot of ups and a lot of downs. It’s really the true colors of someone or something is not when things are great but when things are tough. Hopefully people can feed off my story.”

Eddie Olczyk, presenter for Herald Star Speaker Series

Olczyk calls this place home as he has family ties to the Ohio Valley and is grateful to be back and share his story for the Herald Star Speaker Series. WTRF is a proud media sponsor of the event.

He also met and greeted people at a special reception at Froehlich’s Classic Corner a few hours ago.

