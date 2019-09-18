Former Pirates catcher visits Union Local High School



BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – He’s a former Pittsburgh Pirates catcher.

Now he’s a pre-game and post-game Pirates studio analyst.

Michael McKenry spoke to students at Union Local High School on Wednesday, explaining that his life got off to a rough start.

He was born premature, and had a host of health issues including seizures and learning disabilities, but he said he wouldn’t allow those challenges to define him.

I know caring for others isn’t always easy. I know being a friend isn’t always easy, but you’re going to reap what you sow in life. You’re going to be required to make good choices in life no matter what. I promise. If you have a lot of money now, you may not have a lot of money later on. You may not have any money now. You may end up being the richest person in the room. Michael McKenry

He also told students in school he was petrified of public speaking. Now he speaks on TV every night to an audience of five million viewers.

He answered students’ questions on his favorite color and favorite food. By the way, the answers are black and waffles.

