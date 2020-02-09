ST. CLAIRSVILLE, OHIO- The Union Local Jets took on the Fort Frye Cadets in the class 3-A OVAC Title game. In the 2nd quarter, Fort Frye’s Kenzie Dalton took it to the hoop, making the score 19-16 in favor of the Cadets. The Cadets kept up the momentum, Lexie Huck drained the three. Union Local responded. Hannah Merritt knocked down the triple. Hannah Archer then scored the triple. Cadets went on to win 46-41, handing the Jets their first loss of the season.
Fort Frye hands Union Local their first loss
by: Caroline PetersPosted: / Updated: