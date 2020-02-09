Fort Frye hands Union Local their first loss

ST. CLAIRSVILLE, OHIO- The Martins Ferry Purple Riders battled Beaver Local in the class 4-A OVAC title game. The Riders would pull away in the 2nd half when Maddie Ging passed to Maria Cark for the score, putting Ferry up 38-31.

Later on, Ging had a nice pass to Richella Spielvogel who scored. She was the MVP of the game with 29 points. Ferry won 63-45, claiming the 4-A championship.