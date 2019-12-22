High School Sports Sponsored by Eastern Gateway Community College

Fort Frye nips past Central

ST. CLAIRSVILLE, OHIO- The Wheeling Central Maroon Knights took on the Fort Frye Cadets on Saturday in the sixth annual Buckeye 8 Challenge.

In the third quarter, the game was tied at 35, when Jaylen Creighton got the steal and passed the ball to Clayton Abate who scored the bucket, making the score 38-35, in favor of the Maroon Knights.

But the Cadets would soon respond. Nic Hart replied with a jumper 3. The game was once again tied, this time at 38. Later in the game, Central’s J.C. Maxwell scored with a one handed layup. He had 16 points on the night. This put the score in reach for the Knights. It was 47-45 in favor of the Cadets. Nic Hart would later hit a three again. Fort Frye went on to win 59-55.

