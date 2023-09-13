WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – The Fort Frye Cadets won the inaugural OVAC Girls Golf Championships Wednesday at Oglebay’s Crispin Golf Course.

Fort Frye was the Team Champion with a 385, and River placing second at 388.

78 girls from 23 schools competed.

Olivia Baker of St.Clairsville was the medalist with a 74, Saylor Wharff of Marietta was the runner up medalist with a 75.

Rounding out the top five were: Khoen Coursen of Fort Frye (83), Mya Downing of Dover (85), Kiera Saksa of River (85) , and Kaily Banal of Harrison Central (79).