Four Park Athletes Sign To Continue Their Careers In College

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Four Wheeling Park athletes signed Wednesday to continue their careers at the college level.

Lauren Fox a four year member of the Wheeling Park softball team signed with West Liberty University. A three-year letter winner for the Patriots Fox played an integral part in the Patriots trip to the 2019 state tournament. She will major in nursing.

Herb Minch is also adding another Park softball player to his roster, Kyla Tharp a pitcher and infielder is headed to the hilltop she will also major in nursing.

DJ Saunders signed to continue his basketball career at Wheeling University. A two-year letter winner for Park he played in the 2021 OVAC All-Star game earning honorable mention all-state honors.

Jack Lewton signed to continue his career at West Virginia Wesleyan. Lewton a four year member of the Park squad was also a two-year letterman. He will major in exercise science and biology.