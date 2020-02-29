Four Wheeling Park Wrestlers Advance To State Finals

HUNTINGTON,W.Va. (WTRF) – Four Wheeling Park wrestlers will wrestle for State Titles Saturday night at the West Virginia State Tournament in Huntington.
The Patriots who advanced to the finals are Andrew Shelek (138), Stevie Mitchell (145), Erick Brothers (182), and Charlie Tamburin (220). As a team the Patriots have 10 wrestlers who will wrestle in placing rounds.
In Class A-AA three local wrestlers advanced to the finals. Oak Glen has two in Jonathan Creese (145), and Peyton Hall (152) and Cameron’s Ian Bush (170).