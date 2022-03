CHARLESTON,W.Va. (WTRF) – Wheeling Central used a 17-0 run to open the fourth quarter of their AAA quarterfinal with Grafton to pull out a 73-63 win.

Quinton Burlenski led Central with 22 points, Michael Toepher had 15, Ryan Reasbeck 14 and Leyton Toepher 13.

Central will face Shady Spring in the semifinals, Friday at 7:15 p.m.