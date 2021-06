WELLSBURG,W.Va. (WTRF) – Lauren Fox’s home run in the top of the fourth inning was the only run scored Wednesday night, as Wheeling Park downed Brooke 1-0 in a AAA region one section one elimination game.

Park’s Makenna Kelly went the distance in the circle earning the shutout victory. Brooke’s Maleaha Misch was also strong in defeat.

With the win Park now travels back to Morgantown Thursday to face the Mohigans in another elimination game. John Marshall defeated Morgantown 5-1 Wednesday night.