Frank Sisinni named new head football coach at Weir

Weirton, W.Va.-  With legendary coach, Tony Filberto retiring, former assistant coach, Frank Sisinni has been named the new head football coach at Weir High School. 

“I don’t take it lightly, I feel like I’m honoring and going to take the lead on an iconic football program that has been in the Ohio Valley coming up on 100 years of football so for me it’s an honor and I know what I have in front of me and what I need to do to honor the alumni and make sure I do my job to get every organized and put them in a direction to have a product of something they can all be proud and I know I got to see some of that first hand with my years with Tony,” said Sisinni. 

Sisinni has been with the Weir High football program for the past 8 seasons. During his time with the Red Riders, Weir made 5 consecutive playoff appearances and had 6 winning seasons. Frank is a Brooke High Grad and also served as an assistant football coach for the Bruins. But he does have family ties in the Weirton community. 

And after years of serving as an assistant coach, Frank is happy that it is now his time to lead a well respected football program.  

“It’s been 21 seasons as an assistant in many capacities seeing different successes and seeing what other guys went through you know the growing pains and seeing now this is my turn. It’s extremely exciting. I can’t put into words how I feel about the situation. I’ve got a ton of support already from the administration at Weir High.” 

