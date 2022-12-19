COLUMBUS (WTRF) — St. Clairsville, Ohio native and Ohio State football player Avery Henry announced on social media that he has been diagnosed with a form of bone cancer.
Henry is a freshman offensive tackle for the Buckeyes.
On Monday evening, he posted the unfortunate news on Twitter.
The Ohio State Buckeyes say Henry was one of the top-10 ranked offensive linemen in the state of Ohio.
Henry played both offense and defense for the St. Clairsville Red Devils, who last year finished 13-2 and advanced to D4 regional finals.
Henry stated, “I will fight this!” and thanked his team for their support.