Wheeling, W, Va. (WTRF) – So far, best players for Freshman through Seniors have been selected. They’re volleyball’s Mady Winters, track’s Jabez Reeves, Women’s Golf’s Emily Holzopfel, and football’s Rich White. The University is grateful for the large amount of votes cast by the fans so far.

“Just to see them come out and follow our social media and interact with us, that’s huge for us as a department. That’s huge for the student athletes (and) it gets our name out there and we love the way its taking off,” Wheeling University Sports Information Director Zach Ziegler said.

Instructions for voting can easily be found on Wheeling Cardinals Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube channel.