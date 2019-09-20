Friday SportsZone High School Football

LAST UPDATED: 9:13PM, 9/20/19
Shadyside Tigers 13 | Wheeling Central Maroon Knights 18 FINAL
Bellaire Big Reds 21 | John Marshall Monarchs 7
University Hawks 0 | Wheeling Park Patriots 28
East Liverpool Potters 19 | Beaver Local Beavers 7
Bridgeport Bulldogs 23 | Paden City Wildcats 20
Buckeye Local Panthers 6 | Indian Creek Redskins 43 FINAL
Valley Lumberjacks 20 | Clay-Battelle Cee Bees 13
Hannan Wildcats 0 | Hundred Hornets 0
River Pilots 34 | Magnolia Blue Eagles 14 FINAL
Hedgesville Eagles 0 | Morgantown Mohigans 49
Perry Commodores 6 | Oak Glen Golden Bears 41
Princeton Tigers 12 | Parkersburg South Patriots 42
Calhoun Red Devils 16 | Tyler Consolidated Knights 46
Weir Red Riders 0 | Kyser Golden Tornados 35
Mathews Mustangs 0 | Weirton Blue Dons 34 FINAL
Wellsville Tigers 19 | Leetonia Bears 10
Frontier Cougars 21 | Cameron Dragons 14
New Philadelphia Quakers 14 | Steubenville Big Red 21
Barnesville Shamrocks 14 | Shenandoah Zeps 21
Chalker Wildcats 0 | Conotton Valley Rockets 37
Beallsville Blue Devils 0 | Toronto Red Knights 35
Union Local Jets 0| Harrison Central Huskies 40
Cambridge Bobcats 28 | Warren Warriors 23
St. Clairsville Red Devils 28 | Martins Ferry Purple Riders 26
Linsly Cadets 34 | Coshocton Redskins 14
Buckeye Trail Warriors 42 | Claymont Mustangs 21
Monroe Central Seminoles 12 | Caldwell Redskins 21
Fort Fyre Cadets 42 | Meadowbrook Colts 20
Brashear Bulls 19 | Brooke Bruins 6