Friday SportsZone High School Football

LAST UPDATED: 9:13PM, 9/20/19

Shadyside Tigers 13 | Wheeling Central Maroon Knights 18 FINAL

Bellaire Big Reds 21 | John Marshall Monarchs 7

University Hawks 0 | Wheeling Park Patriots 28

East Liverpool Potters 19 | Beaver Local Beavers 7

Bridgeport Bulldogs 23 | Paden City Wildcats 20

Buckeye Local Panthers 6 | Indian Creek Redskins 43 FINAL

Valley Lumberjacks 20 | Clay-Battelle Cee Bees 13

Hannan Wildcats 0 | Hundred Hornets 0

River Pilots 34 | Magnolia Blue Eagles 14 FINAL

Hedgesville Eagles 0 | Morgantown Mohigans 49

Perry Commodores 6 | Oak Glen Golden Bears 41

Princeton Tigers 12 | Parkersburg South Patriots 42

Calhoun Red Devils 16 | Tyler Consolidated Knights 46

Weir Red Riders 0 | Kyser Golden Tornados 35

Mathews Mustangs 0 | Weirton Blue Dons 34 FINAL

Wellsville Tigers 19 | Leetonia Bears 10

Frontier Cougars 21 | Cameron Dragons 14

New Philadelphia Quakers 14 | Steubenville Big Red 21

Barnesville Shamrocks 14 | Shenandoah Zeps 21

Chalker Wildcats 0 | Conotton Valley Rockets 37

Beallsville Blue Devils 0 | Toronto Red Knights 35

Union Local Jets 0| Harrison Central Huskies 40

Cambridge Bobcats 28 | Warren Warriors 23

St. Clairsville Red Devils 28 | Martins Ferry Purple Riders 26

Linsly Cadets 34 | Coshocton Redskins 14

Buckeye Trail Warriors 42 | Claymont Mustangs 21

Monroe Central Seminoles 12 | Caldwell Redskins 21

Fort Fyre Cadets 42 | Meadowbrook Colts 20

Brashear Bulls 19 | Brooke Bruins 6

