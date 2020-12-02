From Brooke High School Cheerleader To Baltimore Ravens Cheerleader

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – A Brooke High School graduate said it’s a feeling like no other cheering at the Steelers vs. Ravens games.

“Steelers, Ravens is always a favorite for me for obvious reasons, it’s always a great game I mean no matter what their records are coming into the game it is always a game. I think it’s the greatest rivalry now in all of sports and NFL particularly,” said Jamie.

The team has only been allowed to cheer at one game this season and there was no stunting permitted.

“We had no interaction with the fans before the game we were in a locker room where we were all basically spaced out, we wore masks the entire time, we cheered with masks on the entire game and we were spaced six feet apart and we just cheered and did sideline cheers to try and lead the crowd and yell as loud as we could,” said Jamie.

With this season being her 14th season apart of the Ravens cheer team Jamie said this year has been the most challenging.

“It has been difficult because cheerleading in itself is so much personal interaction, and interaction with the fans and community and our team and it’s the hardest thing I’ve ever had to deal with being a cheerleader, said Jamie.”

This team is more than just a job for Jamie, she loves the unity and support her teammates give her.

“We are a very big family last year we had fifty some squad members, this year were down to 38 with COVID of course but we are such a big family we are very close, we do a lot of things outside of cheer leading, said Jamie.”

From cheering on the Ravens at their Super Bowl win, to giving back to the community Jamie has experienced it all.

“I cheered on the field at the Super Bowl in 2013 and we won which was amazing and two years prior to that there’s the pro bowl every year and every cheer leading squad selects their pro bowl representative for the year, and in 2011, I believe, I was chosen as our representative,” she said.

Jamie cannot wait to be back on the sidelines cheering on the Ravens.

We are not allowed to release Jamie’s last name due to contractual restrictions through the NFL.