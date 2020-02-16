Frontier beats Madonna in OVAC 1-A title game

ST. CLAIRSVILLE, OHIO- The Madonna Blue Dons took on Frontier in the OVAC Class 1-A tile game. In the first quarter, Brennan Secrist gets the basket, tying the game up at 10. Frontier answered. Logan Brookover scored inside. He led them with 18 points. Madonna’s Lucky Pulice then got the rebound and basket. He led the Blue Dons with 13 points.

In the second quarter, Corby Curtis knocked down the triple, making the score 16-15 in favor of Frontier. In the fourth Tanner Bills scored. He had 14 points. Frontier went on to win 54-44, claiming the OVAC class 1-A title.