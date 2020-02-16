High School Sports Sponsored by Eastern Gateway Community College

Frontier beats Madonna in OVAC 1-A title game

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. CLAIRSVILLE, OHIO- The Madonna Blue Dons took on Frontier in the OVAC Class 1-A tile game. In the first quarter, Brennan Secrist gets the basket, tying the game up at 10. Frontier answered. Logan Brookover scored inside. He led them with 18 points. Madonna’s Lucky Pulice then got the rebound and basket. He led the Blue Dons with 13 points.

In the second quarter, Corby Curtis knocked down the triple, making the score 16-15 in favor of Frontier. In the fourth Tanner Bills scored. He had 14 points. Frontier went on to win 54-44, claiming the OVAC class 1-A title.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sports Video

More Sports Videos

video

More Video

Barnesville High School

Beallsville High School

Beaver Local High School

Bellaire High School

Bridgeport High School

Brooke High School

Buckeye Local High School

Buckeye Trail High School

Caldwell High School

Cambridge High School

Cameron High School

Clay-Battelle High School

Conotton Valley High School

East Liverpool High School

Edison High School

Fort Frye High School

Harrison Central High School

Hundred High School

Indian Creek High School

John Marshall High School

Linsly High School

Magnolia High School

Martins Ferry High School

Meadowbrook High School

Monroe Central High School

Morgantown High School

Oak Glen High School

Paden City High School

Parkersburg High School

Parkersburg Catholic High School

Parkersburg South High School

River High School

St. Clairsville High School

Shadyside High School

Shenandoah High School

Steubenville High School

Steubenville Catholic Central High School

Toronto High School

Tyler Consolidated High School

Union Local High School

University High School

Valley High School

Weir High School

Weirton Madonna High School

Wellsville High School

Wheeling Central High School

Wheeling Park High School

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter