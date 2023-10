NEW MATAMORAS,W.Va. (WTRF) – Frontier picked up their first win of the season 21-20 over Magnolia Friday night.

The Cougars trailed 20-6 at the half but roared back in the second half to get the victory on homecoming.

The Cougars are now 1-7 and visit Monroe Central next week. The Blue Eagles fall to 0-6 and they visit St.Marys next week.